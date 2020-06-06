Joan Sinyard Graham
Elm Grove - Passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo F. Graham for 45 years and mother of Leo and Barbara.
Joan was a graduate of Marquette and St. Louis Universities. She spent her professional life as a social worker in child welfare.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 14, 2020.