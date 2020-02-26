Resources
Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, age 85 years. Dear wife of the late Jacob Skocir. Loving mother of Catherine(Jeffrey) Skocir-Stehr, Michael Skocir, and Lisa(Steven) Lyons. Grandmother of Kate and Thomas Stehr and Hannah and Jacob "Jack" Lyons.

Joan was a long time member of St. Gregory the Great Parish where she gave much of her time working on various church projects, culminating with her time volunteering at St. Ben's. She was a lifelong learner who got multiple degrees later in life and had a great gift as an artist. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the WI Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
