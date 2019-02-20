Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH
3635 So. KK Avenue
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH
3635 So. KK Avenue
View Map
Resources
1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Joan Sue Notice
Sue, Joan (Nee Campbell) died February 15, 2019 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert, father John W. Campbell, mother Frances M. (Schulte), brothers John and Thomas, and sisters Mary and Harriet Ann. She is survived by sister-in-law Faye Campbell, brother-in-law Conrad Heinemann and by many nieces and nephews for whom she was their much-loved Aunt Joan or Joanie. She will be remembered for her unfailing love and care for all children. Joan was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy, a retiree of Fireman's Fund Insurance and a long-time member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in St. Francis. Visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 at SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH, 3635 So. KK Avenue from 9:30am to 10:45am with the Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at the Church Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
