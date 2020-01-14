|
Joan T. Kleinschmidt
Born in 1938 in Milwaukee, WI passed away in her sleep on January 10, 2020 at the age of 81. She was loving wife of Roger Kleinschmidt whom preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her loving children, Robert Kleinschmidt (Denise) and Jill Kleinschmidt, her four Grandchildren - Quinn, Grant, Boston & Emerson and her sister, Elaine Witzel.
She was loved dearly by us all and will be deeply missed.
We love you Mom and Grandma and so thankful for the life we shared.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020