(Nee Ford) Joined her beloved husband Jack on May 28, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Amazing mom of Joanne (Chip) Carlson, James (Patricia), Joe (Gayle), Julie (John) Potnek and the late John. Loving nana of 15 and great nana of 16. Dear sister of Mary Barden and the late Bill Ford and Peggy Ford. Mother-in-law of Nina Chantharat. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 5 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 7 PM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Heart Association or The American Kidney Foundation appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
