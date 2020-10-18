1/
Joan V. (Quandt) Gawin
Joan V. Gawin

(Nee Quandt) Peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of James J. Gawin for 60 years. Loving mom of Christopher Gawin, Jennifer (Scott) Immel and Barbara (Randy) Sparr. Dear grandma of Dylan and Adam Immel and Stephanie (Joe) Orvis and Alexander Sparr (Maegen Richard). Great-grandma of Lucas, Madeline and Cecelia.

Joan will be deeply missed by friends and family.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
Guest Book

October 15, 2020
Love you ma, I'm so going to miss you, and will be thinking of you always.
Christopher Gawin
Son
