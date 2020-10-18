Joan V. Gawin
(Nee Quandt) Peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of James J. Gawin for 60 years. Loving mom of Christopher Gawin, Jennifer (Scott) Immel and Barbara (Randy) Sparr. Dear grandma of Dylan and Adam Immel and Stephanie (Joe) Orvis and Alexander Sparr (Maegen Richard). Great-grandma of Lucas, Madeline and Cecelia.
Joan will be deeply missed by friends and family.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.