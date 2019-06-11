|
Wetzel, Joan (Nee Biedenbender) Entered Eternal Life Saturday, June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy. Dear mother of Lisa. Dear sister-in-law of Vera. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Murel; her brothers, Duane, Ray and Donald; her sister, Shirley; and her sister-in-law, Patricia. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:00am until Time of Service at 11:30am at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019