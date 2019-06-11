Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Joan Wetzel Notice
Wetzel, Joan (Nee Biedenbender) Entered Eternal Life Saturday, June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy. Dear mother of Lisa. Dear sister-in-law of Vera. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Murel; her brothers, Duane, Ray and Donald; her sister, Shirley; and her sister-in-law, Patricia. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:00am until Time of Service at 11:30am at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019
