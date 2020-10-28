JoAnn Baldwin
Cudahy - (Nee Nelson) Born to Eternal Life October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Baldwin. Further preceded in death by her loving sisters, brother, parents and other family. Loving mother of Donald A. (Rusti Townley) Baldwin and Karen L. (Gary Gondek) Baldwin. Dear Aunt of Eleanor (John Henry) James and John (Natalie) Crumback. Further survived by Cheyenne, other family and friends. Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.