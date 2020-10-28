1/
JoAnn Baldwin
JoAnn Baldwin

Cudahy - (Nee Nelson) Born to Eternal Life October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Baldwin. Further preceded in death by her loving sisters, brother, parents and other family. Loving mother of Donald A. (Rusti Townley) Baldwin and Karen L. (Gary Gondek) Baldwin. Dear Aunt of Eleanor (John Henry) James and John (Natalie) Crumback. Further survived by Cheyenne, other family and friends. Private family services will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
