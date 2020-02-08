|
|
JoAnn Barbara Schroeder
Grandma
2/24/1929 - 1/28/2020
JoAnn Barbara Schroeder of W344S3396 Moraine Hills Dr. in Dousman, WI passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. She is survived by daughter Linda Ann Blish, grandson Jesse Adair Blish(Jacqueline Buleje), and two great-grandchildren Jonah Adair and Julia Lily Blish.
She loved: her independence, order, children, butterflies, birds, squirrels, Summer, flower gardens, swimming, convertible rides, hot guys, world traveling, chocolate, cookies, fireworks, bagpipes, bowling, Bridge, and education. She held three degrees: BA in Education, Early Childhood Education, and a Master in Library Science. She served the Oconomowoc Area School District as a Librarian until she retired in 1995. She donated to many charitable organizations and holding true to her beliefs she donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 28th, 2020.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020