Brandt, JoAnn E. JoAnn Marie Ellefson Brandt, 90, of Brookfield, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 with her family by her side. JoAnn was born June 28, 1929 in Milwaukee to John and Irene Ellefson. She graduated from Washington High School in 1947 and earned her teaching degree from Milwaukee Downer College in 1951. JoAnn married Richard Brandt on August 23, 1952. They built their first house in Brookfield in 1956 and live there to this day. JoAnn is survived by her husband Richard and the people lucky enough to call her mom, Christopher (Kay) and Leslie. Her son Jonathan (Melissa) preceded her. JoAnn will also be remembered by her five grandchildren, Laura Brandt (Tim) Wachter, Eric (Amanda) Brandt, Bridgette Brandt, Alison Komas and Brandt Komas. Her stories will also be told to her four great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Asher, Norah and Otto. Her strength and compassion will be missed by all who were made stronger by knowing and loving her. A memorial visitation will be held 1PM-3PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield WI, 53005), with a memorial service to follow at 3PM. For obit/directions text 1853447 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019