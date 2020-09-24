1/
Joann E. Schram
Joann E. Schram

Sullivan - Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Joann is survived by her children Cheryl (Bill) Millot & Dave (Mary Ann) Schram; grandchildren Mitch Millot, Crystie (Dan) Maroo, Kevin Millot, Matt Schram & Eric Schram; great-grandchildren Dominic, Jace, Logan, Valerie & Oliver; brother John Bitz; nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John & Mary Bitz and her brother Robert Bitz.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, W856 State Road 18, Sullivan, WI. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary HOC Church or Wildlife in Need are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
