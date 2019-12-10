|
|
JoAnn Kurtz
Jackson - JoAnn was a loving wife, Mother, and grandma. She was born in Gettysburg , Pennsylvania and grew up in Stevens Point Wisconsin where she met her loving husband, Jim. They were married in 1966 and had three children Kelly, Mike, and Megan. She was creative and artistic and used her abilities in making beautiful ornaments and floral arrangements. She moved to Maryland in 1999 to be with her mother shortly after the passing of her father. She was an entrepreneur and opened a floral and gift shop, "Every Bloomin Thing." Seven years ago they decided to close shop and move back to Wisconsin to be with their kids and grand-kids and was known as "Grammy." She will be deeply missed and always in our hearts.
On Saturday, December 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church, located at 2881 Division Rd. Jackson, WI 53037 there will be a memorial gathering at 11 AM and celebration of life service at 12 noon with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019