Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Joann L. Lalie

Joann L. Lalie Notice
Lalie, Joann L. (Nee Moeller) Passed away and reunited with her loved ones on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born July 22, 1934. She is survived by her brother - in - law and loving companion, Milton Reese; sons Robert (Paulette), and William (Carolyn). She was also loved by many friends. Joann was a longtime resident of Cudahy, WI. She worked for many years at The Milwaukee Journal. After retirement she enjoyed her family and beautiful garden. Private services were held. Prasser-Kleczka 6080 South 27th Street 282-6080
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
