|
|
Lalie, Joann L. (Nee Moeller) Passed away and reunited with her loved ones on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born July 22, 1934. She is survived by her brother - in - law and loving companion, Milton Reese; sons Robert (Paulette), and William (Carolyn). She was also loved by many friends. Joann was a longtime resident of Cudahy, WI. She worked for many years at The Milwaukee Journal. After retirement she enjoyed her family and beautiful garden. Private services were held. Prasser-Kleczka 6080 South 27th Street 282-6080
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019