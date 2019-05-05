|
|
Leinweber, JoAnn (Nee Christensen) Formerly known as JoAnn Ruffalo. Born to Eternal Life on May 3, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Dear Wife of the late Kenneth L. Leinweber. Step-Mother of Susan (George Joy), the late Richard (Debbie), Kenneth A. (Deborah) and Marjorie "Peggy" (Rick) Kloskey Thommesen. Grandmother of Bob Buczek, Tammy (Keith) Ott, Jeanne (Brad) Weber, Richard J. Leinweber, Matthew (Jessica) Kloskey, Craig (Amanda) Kloskey, Ashley Teska, Niki Leinweber, Maelen Kloskey, Matthew (Lindsey) Thommesen, Leslie (Justin) Dzik and Kevin (Krissy) Thommesen. Sister of the late James (Jean) and Bernard (Mary) Christensen. Also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, God Daughter Annette Palmer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 12-3PM with a Service at 3PM. JoAnn was a proud member of the Ladies AMVETS Auxiliary #60 for 26 years where she served as a department level President for 3 terms, and held the offices of Secretary, Treasurer, Child Welfare Chairman, the VAVS Representative at the Tomah VAMC, and many other positions. Memorials appreciated to AMVETS Auxiliary #60.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019