Joann Linda Wollmer(Nee Nergaard) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of Warren Wollmer. Cherished mother of David (Susan) Wollmer. Grandma of Ashlyn Wollmer, Anthony (Britni) Menzel and Christopher Menzel. Great-grandma of Darwin Menzel. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Gullow and Linda Nergaard and her son Thomas Wollmer. She will further be remembered by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES, 9200 S. 27th Street, Oak Creek, WI., 53154, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joann's name to Wisconsin Humane Society,4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI., 53208, are deeply appreciated.