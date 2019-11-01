|
|
JoAnn Lott (née Wozniak)
Passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Daughter of the late George and Dorothy Wozniak. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Lott. Sister and best friend of Tom Wozniak. Dear Mother of Leigh Ann Kilsdonk, Cory (Shannon) Kilsdonk, and Jeffrey (Kristen) Kilsdonk. Loving grandmother of Katie, Molly, and Erin Leigh. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
JoAnn owned The Sugar Shack tavern in the 70s and early 80s, and was a longtime employee of PPG.
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019