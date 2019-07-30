Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn McLaren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn M. McLaren


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn M. McLaren Notice
McLaren, JoAnn M. JoAnn was reunited with her beloved parents Jerry and Doris on July 25, 2019 at the age of 66. Loving sister of Mike (Deanna), Tim and Ellen (Pete) Fagan. Proud and devoted aunt of Kristen, Colleen, Andy and Sarah. Further survived my other relatives and friends. JoAnn was a long time employee of Wisconsin Gas / WE Energies. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday July 31 at 6:00 pm. Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until time of Service. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline