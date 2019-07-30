|
|
McLaren, JoAnn M. JoAnn was reunited with her beloved parents Jerry and Doris on July 25, 2019 at the age of 66. Loving sister of Mike (Deanna), Tim and Ellen (Pete) Fagan. Proud and devoted aunt of Kristen, Colleen, Andy and Sarah. Further survived my other relatives and friends. JoAnn was a long time employee of Wisconsin Gas / WE Energies. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday July 31 at 6:00 pm. Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until time of Service. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2019