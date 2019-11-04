|
|
JoAnn Privatt
New Berlin - (nee Gleason) Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 77. Born July 24, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Devoted Wife, loving Mother, adoring Grandmother and precious Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Michael Privatt. Loving Mother of Kathleen Rekowski, Terri (Daniel) Whiting and Scott (Carey) Privatt. Beloved Grandmother of Nicholas and Melissa Rekowski, Jeremy (Becky) Whiting, Jamie (Adam) Firgens, Miranda and Callie Privatt. Precious Great-Grandmother of Kenzie Schuelke.
Private Services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019