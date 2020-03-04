Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4100 W. Oklahoma Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4100 W. Oklahoma Ave
View Map
JoAnn S. Gilmore

JoAnn S. Gilmore Notice
JoAnn S. Gilmore

Milwaukee - (nee Peters) Born to eternal life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 75 years. Cherished wife for 52 years to Jim Gilmore. Loving mom of Laurie (Ernest) Tanel, Cindy Gilmore, Steve (Mary) and Jimmy Gilmore. Proud Grammy of Kevin and Andy Tanel; Jared, Evan and the late Amanda Windschanz. Special sister of Jacqueline (Ludwig) Hairapetian and the late Richard Peters. Further survived by other family and friends.

JoAnn had a great love for her children, grandchildren and the children she provided childcare for over 28 years in her home. She had a strong catholic faith which was very prominent in her everyday life and further exhibited as a choir member and eucharistic minister.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 9, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM, prayer service at 7 PM. Additional visitation on Tuesday, March 10, 9:30-10:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 4100 W. Oklahoma Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Racine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
