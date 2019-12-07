|
Joann T. Pieffle
Cedarburg - Born February 20, 1936 -Died peacefully December 7, 2019.
Beloved wife of Lester for 63 years. Loving mother of Scott (Connie), Rick and Jacob Pieffle. Proud grandma of Jason (Julie), Nathan and Jacob Pieffle.
Great-grandma of the late Nicholas, Gunther, Clara and Madelyne Pieffle. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:00pm (noon) at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home with visitation at the funeral home from 10:00am to 11:45am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019