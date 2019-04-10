Services
Joanne Moths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne A. Moths

Joanne A. Moths Notice
Moths, Joanne A. (Nee Ahlers) Age 87. Went peacefully into the arms of Christ on April 6th. Beloved mother of Ron, Rene (Jim) Riddle, Sharon Guerten, Shelly Herbert, and Steve. Loving grandmother of Nicole, Jessica, Belinda, Amber, Shelbi, Evan, Olivia, Christopher, Branden, Ray and Cassie. Great-grandmother of 9. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dedicated and well-loved member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon, sisters Mildred, Margaret, and brother Harold. A visitation will be held on Friday April 12th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 W Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150, from 3:30 to 5:30pm followed by a funeral service at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
