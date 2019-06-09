|
Zarate, JoAnne A. Entered God's loving arms on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Jesse Sr. for almost 47 years. Loving mother of Jesse Jr., Mario and Beto Sr. (Jaime). Proud "Ma" of Lynzie, Isiah, Beto Jr. (Jessica), Vanessa (Tommy), the late Sabrina, Mariah (Joel), Mario Jr., Mercedes (Terrel), Jesse III, Ethan, Emily and Isaac. Great-grandma of Ely, Miah, Aniyah and McKenzie. Sister of Jenny (Javier), Jerry (Cheryl), Judy (David), Joe (Brenda), Jackie (Jeff), Joy, Johnny, Jimmy and Jay (Debbie). Further survived and missed by other relatives and many friends, and especially her dog Diego. Visitation at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., on Tuesday, June 11 from 4 - 7 PM. Vigil Service at 7 PM. Additional visitation at church on Wednesday from 9:15 AM - 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Interment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019