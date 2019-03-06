|
Anderson, Joanne B. (Nee Larson) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 1, 2019 at age 76 after a short battle with cancer. Best friend and loving wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Roger (Sonia) Anderson and Lisa (David) Isley. Proud grandmother of Nicholas and Samuel Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland R. and LaVere G. (nee Nordlee) Larson. For 58 years, she enjoyed traveling the world with her Air Force husband as well as supporting several military groups. She will be remembered for her love of her many friends and her smile and care for others. A gathering of her friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 1-3:45PM. Celebration of her life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Zilber Family Hospice in Joanne's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019