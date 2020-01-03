|
|
Joanne Biebel
Waukesha - (nee Beggs) Found peace on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 69 years. She is the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" for 38 years; loving mother of Lindsey (Nick) Wellenstein, Adam (Lydia) Biebel and Michael Biebel; and proud grandmother of Olivia. Joanne is also loved and will be missed by her siblings John (Denise) Beggs, Raymond Beggs and Nancy (Anthony) DiBiase; as well as Lillian Beggs, Kai Conway, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her father Lowell Beggs, whom she loved dearly.
Joanne was born in Elgin, IL, grew up in Amboy, IL, attended high school at Mount St. Clare in Clinton, IA, and later moved to WI. Above all, Joanne loved spending time with her family and friends. She always made sure everyone around her felt welcomed and cared for. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach; swimming; volunteering; and singing along to her favorite songs.
Special thanks to the Medical Staff at St. Luke's Medical Center, the 8th & 10th Floors, especially Rose Champagne, for their kind and compassionate care to Joanne and her family.
There will be a time of gathering on Friday, January 10, from 2:00 PM to 3:45 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin 53151. Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020