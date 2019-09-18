Services
Joanne "JoJo" Bonesho

Joanne "JoJo" Bonesho

Pewaukee - (Nee Hoppe) Found peace September 6, 2019 at age 62. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Jim A. Bonesho and Jodi M. (Buddy) Graebert. Dear grandmother of Jordan and Jenna Bonesho and Jackson Graebert. Sister of Jeanne (Bill) Pedriana, W. John Hoppe, Judith Hoppe, Jaclyn (Steven) Payne, Janet Hoppe, Jerri (Bill) Stenavich, Jill (Mark) Fritz, Dr. Jennifer Vipond, and Julie Hoppe. Sister-in-law of Carol (Neal) Genrich and Joanne (the late Greg) Tomczak. Private services will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
