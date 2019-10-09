|
|
Joanne C. (nee Jacoby) Ubl was called home by our Lord on October 6th at age 89. She was born in Milwaukee, WI and was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joanne gave her family a lifetime of love, understanding, encouragement, guidance, caring and support for which we are forever grateful.
Beloved wife of (the late) Anthony "Tony" for 66 years. Loving mom of Gregory (Susan), Alan (the late Judith) and Jeffrey (Doreen). Proud grandma of Samuel (Christie) and great-grandma of Adelaide and Camden. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joanne and Tony were longtime residents of Greendale, WI and long-term members of St. Alphonsus Parish. She blessed all who knew her with her kindness, compassion and generosity. Joanne loved arts and crafts and spending time with family and friends, particularly on vacations to northern WI or FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony and her parents, Louis and Gertrude Jacoby.
Special thanks to the staff at Brenwood Park Assisted Living for their loving care. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital for extending the time we spent with mom.
Visitation at St. Alphonsus Parish, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, WI 53129 on Saturday, October 26th at 10am until the time of the memorial mass at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Alphonsus Parish or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019