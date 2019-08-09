Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne D. Spear

JoAnne D. Spear Notice
Spear, JoAnne D. Born to Eternal Life on August 6, 2019 at age 83. Loving aunt of Roger (Roberta) Zarnowski, Randy Zarnowski, Tim (Kim) Zarnowski, Al (Judy) Zarnowski, Liz Zarnowski and Mary (Michael) Kazmierski. Dear sister in law of Carol Spear. She is further survived by great nieces, nephews other family and friends. JoAnne is preceded in death by her longtime companion Bill Drenzek, her parents Edward and Wanda, sister Elaine, brother LeRoy and by her nephews Lance and Thomas Zarnowski. JoAnne retired after many years of dedicated service from Allen-Bradley. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 PM until time of service at 4 PM. Burial will take place on Monday at St. Adalbert Cemetery at 11 AM. Please meet at the office and we will process to the grave.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
jsonline