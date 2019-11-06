Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Kilian Catholic Church
264 W. State Street
Hartford, WI
Committal
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
Greenfield, WI
JoAnne E. Sobiek


1943 - 2019
JoAnne E. Sobiek Notice
JoAnne E. Sobiek (nee Meyer, formerly Lyman) age 76 went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1943 in Hartford to parents Lawrence and Marcella (Held) Meyer. JoAnne was a 1961 graduate of Hartford High School. She was married in 1962 and raised her three children in Hales Corners. JoAnne was a medical transcriptionist at New Berlin Hospital and eventually started her own business, The Progress Note. She was united in marriage to Earl Sobiek in 1986. JoAnne was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom called her "Grandma Dumpling".

JoAnne is survived by her three children, William Lyman, Laurie (Joe) Perry and Lisa Treuer; nine grandchildren, Jackson Lyman, Meg, Alison, Tess and Jane Perry, Brittany (fiancé Jerry Maddox), Rebecca, Tyler and Luke Treuer; sister-in-law, Mary Berres; also survived by other relatives and friends. JoAnne is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Sobiek; brothers, Marvin and Webster Meyer; sister, Mutz (Heinie) Klink and granddaughter, Madison Wilbanks.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
