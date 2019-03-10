|
|
Geis, Joanne Joanne (Claar) Geis, 87, formerly of Port Washington, Shawano, West Bend, and numerous other cities in and out of Wisconsin, found peace on February 27, 2019. Joanne was born in Springfield, Ohio, the youngest of seven children, to Roy and Jessie (Stiffler) Claar on August 22, 1931, and united in marriage to Warren P. Geis on January 30, 1954. Over the years, Joanne enjoyed volunteering for numerous civic organizations and traveling our beautiful United States. She is survived by: sons, Gary (Michelle), David (Pamela); daughter-in-law, Dell Marie Geis; grandchildren, Jeremy Geis, Erin (John) Mann, Cassie (Shane) Andrews, Jake Geis (fiancee Kelsey Bies); and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Warren and son, Douglas. The family wishes to thank Shorehaven LaBelle Household staff for the kind, compassionate care provided to Joanne in the last months of her life. Private family service and interment will take place in Shawano, WI. Donations in Joanne's memory may be made to Shorehaven LaBelle Household, c/o Joanne Geis Memorial, 1305 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019