Joanne H. Kane
Joanne H. Kane. age 93, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on January 26, 2020, at her San Camillo Residence in Wauwatosa. She was born in Milwaukee to Joseph and Ethel Hayes. Joanne married the love of her life, Joseph Kane, on May 10, 1947, raising their family in Pewaukee. Her elementary teaching career started in 1947 and concluded with her retirement in 1985. Joseph and Joanne had a passion for camping across North America which they shared with their children and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Joseph, her husband of 65 years, brother Jerome Hayes and sister Patricia Ambro. She is survived by her children; Patrick (Kathryn) Kane, Catherine Kane, Michele Kane(Ronald Zaborowski), and Jerome Kane. Joanne was so proud of her ten grandchildren; Amy Kane, Brian (Abby)Kane, Laura (Seth) McCallister, Kevin Kane, Christopher Hefty, Benjamin Hefty, Michael Kane, Marie Kane, Joseph Kane, and John Kane. She was also blessed with five great-granddaughters; Kayla Elliott, Angela Elliott, Kaelyn Kane, Raeley Kane and Elizabeth Hefty. Joanne is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joanne and Joseph were living witnesses to the Christian values of faith and family. Joanne will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. Her family humbly entrusts her to God's mercy. Memorial visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM on January 31, 2002, at San Camillo, 10200 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for the Order of St. Camillus Foundation, Inc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020