Knaebe, Joanne L. (Nee Primasing) Age 85 years. Born to eternal life June 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Gustave in 2011. Beloved mother of KayMarie (Peter) Weber, Greg (Jacqueline), Jennifer (Jamie) Meulemans, Steven, and Joseph (Audrey) Knaebe. Dear grandmother of Samuel (fiancee Nikki) Weber, Rebekah (Jordan) Shull, Jessica (Jared) Poppert: Taylor, Sienna, and Martine Knaebe; Amanda, Joshua, and Maya Meulemans; Jack Miles and Lex Knaebe. Loving great grandmother of Philip, Isaac, Willa, Zeke, and Lilly. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, June 6 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler from 4:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM. Private interment Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
