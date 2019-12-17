Services
Joanne M. Farrington

Joanne M. Farrington Notice
Joanne M. Farrington

(nee Mortl) Found peace on December 15, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved partner of Mark Farrington. Dear mother of Allan and Markka. Grandmother of two. Loving sister of James (Gale) Mortl and George (Sue) Mortl. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Broadway. Burial at 11 AM on Friday, December 20 at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin. Please see the funeral home website for full obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
