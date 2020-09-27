1/
Joanne M. Jones
Joanne M. Jones

Joanne, a 44-year resident of Greendale, passed away peacefully at the age of 78, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Loving wife of the late David. Beloved mom of Carrie (Dan) Bard, Shawn (Lisa) Jones and Erin (Erich) Gottfried. Proud grandma of Andy, Alex and Katelyn Bard, Dontae and Desiree Jones, Eme and Eagan Gottfried. Sister of Alice Voris and Pete Petersen. Joanne was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 4-5:45PM. Service at 6PM.

Memorials appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church, 5200 S. 48th St, Greenfield, WI, 53220.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
