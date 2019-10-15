Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Shorehaven
1380 W. Wisconsin Ave
53066, WI
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Shorehaven
1380 W. Wisconsin Ave
53066, WI
Joanne M. Mulert


1937 - 2019
Joanne M. Mulert Notice
Joanne M. Mulert

Oconomowoc - Oconomowoc - Joanne Mulert, a life-long Wisconsin resident, died early Monday the 14th of October at Shorehaven Senior Living Community.

Born May 15, 1937, in Milwaukee, Joanne attended Divine Savior High School and then studied at Mount Mary College.

Joanne married the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Tony Mulert of Brooklyn, NY, in 1957. They lived in Wauwatosa for 32 years where they raised 4 children, Mark, Mary Jo (Mueller), Tony and Terry. She and Tony moved to Brookfield in 1992 and in 2017 they moved to Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.

Joanne loved her family more than anything in the world. She lovingly sewed and knitted matching outfits for all 4 kids on numerous occasions. She was a talented pianist, had a great sense of humor, was an avid bowler and gardener, and she also loved her knitting, crocheting, and embroidery.

In addition to her "full-time job" as a "mother-of-four", she worked at The Groom Room, the dog-grooming shop that she and husband Tony founded, owned and operated.

Joanne and Tony actively lead their family, friends, and neighbors in social activities such as summer camping trips, Packer tailgating, and summer barbecues with boat rides at Shorehaven.

She is survived by her children Mark (Lee), Mary Jo (Jim) Mueller, Tony (Susan), Terry (Paula);grandchildren Jim (Lauren), Paul (Katrina), Susan, Claire, Kevin, Carly, Samantha, Francis; and 4 great-grandchildren Louise, Nora, Luke and Max.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 10:45 am. A gathering of family and friends with refreshments will immediately follow.

The celebration will be held at Shorehaven, 1380 W. Wisconsin Ave, 53066.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joanne to:

DSHA (www.dsha.info/support-dsha), or

Shorehaven-Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc (www.shorehavenliving.org/donations/

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
