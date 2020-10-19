1/
Joanne M. "Joie" Scheuer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne M. "Joie" Scheuer

Joanne M. "Joie" Scheuer (nee Hardy) died peacefully on October 14, 2020 at the age of 69. Cherished mother of Carrie (Troy) Ludtke of Waukesha, WI, and Kathryn Neumann of Waukesha, WI. Proud grandmother of Tim, Ben, Julianne, Alex. She is further survived by long-time friend Larry Brunner of West Allis, WI, her sister Janice (Donald) Kaufman of Mokena, IL, niece Melanie, nephew Mike (Tiana), great-nephew Devin, a host of beloved cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Julia Hardy (nee Buric) with whom she will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL. A private ceremony will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers, mass memorials or memorials to support cancer research or the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.

https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate

https://www.diabetes.org/donate




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved