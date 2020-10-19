Joanne M. "Joie" Scheuer
Joanne M. "Joie" Scheuer (nee Hardy) died peacefully on October 14, 2020 at the age of 69. Cherished mother of Carrie (Troy) Ludtke of Waukesha, WI, and Kathryn Neumann of Waukesha, WI. Proud grandmother of Tim, Ben, Julianne, Alex. She is further survived by long-time friend Larry Brunner of West Allis, WI, her sister Janice (Donald) Kaufman of Mokena, IL, niece Melanie, nephew Mike (Tiana), great-nephew Devin, a host of beloved cousins and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Julia Hardy (nee Buric) with whom she will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL. A private ceremony will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, mass memorials or memorials to support cancer research or the American Diabetes Association
are appreciated.https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donatehttps://www.diabetes.org/donate