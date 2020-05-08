Joanne M. "Jodi" SzukalskiMilwaukee, WI - Joanne M. "Jodi" Szukalski(nee Koszuta) Found peace after her many courageous battles on Thursday, May 7, 2020, age 65 years. Beloved wife of Robert for 47 years. Loving mother of Jennifer, Robert (Jenny), and Ryan (fiancee-Kim) Szukalski. Very proud grandma of Jordyn, Lindsay, Kurie and Brooke Szukalski. Cherished sister of James (the late Marcia), Jeffrey (Pauline), Patrick (Linda) and Michael (Pamela) Koszuta. Preceded in death by her parents, Dolores and Florian Koszuta. Dear sister-in-law of Diane (Dale) Manthei, Randy (Janet), Russ and Rory (Mary) Szukalski, Deb (Mike) Zmudzinski, the late Darlene Schaffer, Richard (Angie) Szukalski and Dale Montalto. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other loving family and dear friends.Special thanks to the caregivers of Horizon Homecare and the doctors and nurses along Jodi's journey, thank you for never giving up."Happy rummaging with Nana in heaven!"Due to current restrictions, private visitation and services will be held. A live stream of Jodi's funeral services will be viewable online on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Please see Funeral Home Website.