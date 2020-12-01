Joanne Mae Anderson
Two Harbors, MN - Joanne Mae Anderson, 89, of Two Harbors, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1931, in Toimi, MN. She grew up in Two Harbors and married her high school sweetheart in 1952. They would later move to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin where they raised their family.
Joanne graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin and worked as a Certified Public Accountant.
Joanne was a lover of music who played the piano and cello, and never missed Lawrence Welk. Her other interests included collecting paper dolls and sewing. She was a talented seamstress. Joanne appreciated coffee, books, lilacs, cheese, and good beer.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband James Anderson; a son, Eric Anderson; her brother, Clyde (Shirley) Norberg; and parents, Helia and Reuben Norberg.
She is survived by her son Leon (Cathy) Anderson; grandchildren, Kristine (Jeffrey), Sarah, Alex, and Samantha (Paul) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Adam and Amelia Samuelson; and her nephews, Jeff, Larry, and Jerry Norberg and their families; cousin, Sue (Larry) Bergman as well as her best friend since kindergarten, Barb Thomas.
Joanne was love and light to all who knew her. She put a lot of good in the world and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a future date, post pandemic. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com
.