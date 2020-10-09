Joanne Piotrowski
(nee Schroeder) Of Sugar Grove, IL. Born to Eternal Life Oct. 6, 2020, age 60 years. Cherished wife of Michael. Beloved mother of John and Stacey. Loving sister of Lori (Kenneth) Snow. Further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Elroy and Dolores (nee Lavine) Schroeder and brother Thomas Schroeder.
Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon on Mon., Oct. 12, 2020 at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave. COVID-19 protocol will be observed - attendees are required to wear masks. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Guiding Eyes for the Blind are appreciated. Please visit SuminskiFuneralHome.com
