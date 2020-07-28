1/
Joanne R. Kurth
Joanne R. Kurth

Hartford - passed away on July 25th, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Survived by her Husband George, a devoted mother to Kevin (Linda) Kurth, Carrie (Ray) Kunkel, Connie (Randy) Bloch, and Kimberly (Jerry) Wachs. She adored her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2nd at Peace Lutheran Church, (1001 Center Street, Hartford) at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Pasbrig presiding. Visitation at church from 1:00 pm until time of service.







Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
AUG
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
