Joanne R. KurthHartford - passed away on July 25th, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Survived by her Husband George, a devoted mother to Kevin (Linda) Kurth, Carrie (Ray) Kunkel, Connie (Randy) Bloch, and Kimberly (Jerry) Wachs. She adored her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2nd at Peace Lutheran Church, (1001 Center Street, Hartford) at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Pasbrig presiding. Visitation at church from 1:00 pm until time of service.