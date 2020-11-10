Joanne Ruth Hlobil



March 4,1936 - November 3, 2020



Joanne would like to see you again when it's your time. She will meet you at the NW corner of the Glorious Cosmos Above! Look for a red Toyota with her head barely peeking over the steering wheel. She will be blasting Meatloaf's Bat Out of Hell and going over her list of topics to tell you. She will be wearing her leopard coat, have some grapes and a BLT on an ice block to split with you.



On October 30th, Joanne returned home from being in the hospital and rehab center (she gave the place two thumbs down!). She was happy in her own home, bed, comfy chair, and to be with her sweet cat, Beezer. She played her favorite games, watched her favorite TV shows, and wrote out Get Well cards to others. She even voted!



Joanne passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on November 3rd.



Joanne is now reunited with her loving husband Rudy, her parents John and Ruth Wernette, her brother Jerry Wernette, and her best friend Janice.



Joanne is survived by her two daughters, Jackie (Jim) Wheelock, and Mickie (Benj) Taft, and two granddaughters Paige Taft and Jamie Wheelock. Also by her brother Tom (Sharon) Wernette, sister-in-law Diane Wernette, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



Joanne met Rudy at the Swiss Club in Milwaukee. They fell in love, got married, and started a family in Muskego. They worked to make their house a home by planting pear trees, gardening, and moving flagstone to create a permeant landscape.



Sadly, her life with Rudy was cut short when Rudy died from medical complications. In spite of her loss, Joanne stayed strong. Now a single mother of two, she pulled her purse strings tight and worked diligently to keep their home.



Her home became the "go to" place for many gatherings. She often hosted Christmas, and was the place where her daughter, Jackie, was married to Jim in a backyard ceremony some 34 years ago. During winter, she enjoyed watching her granddaughters sled down her hill.



She loved being a granny.



Joanne was a member of The Pilgrim People, a mobile singing church group, and member of the Swingin' Single Squares Dance Club. She really enjoyed the people and dancing to the calls. She made many life long friends in both groups. Joanne says: "Thaaaank You!"



Joanne was very thankful for her caring neighbors, A special thank you to Jane and Brian for everything they have done for our mom.



Joanne graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee. She earned a degree in Arts and Education from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a school teacher, a stay at home mom, and worked at St Joe's Hospital for 27 years. Long after retirement she remained close with her dear friend Jeanine.



Joanne was the original "Cat Lady." She was full of life, mischief, and playfulness. Sometimes aloof but always witty. She was fun to be around. She could convince anyone to play games with her and could out game even today's gamers. She would start her day with the daily Jumble, and was a fierce competitor at RummiKub and Quiddler.



Joanne volunteered at Happy Endings No Kill Cat Rescue comforting cats and cleaning cat boxes.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:



Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter



Attn: Darlene Ragner



5349 W Forest Home Avenue



Milwaukee, WI 53220



A celebration of Joanne's life will be announced.









