Joanne S. Barelmann (nee Moerschel)
of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Norb. Loving Mother of Ellen (John) Trummer, Bob (Linda Buyeske), Tom (Jane), Nancy Beck, Wendy (Dave) Wollner and Jim (Kathy). Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Glenn (Barb) Moerschel and Barbara (the late Derald) Rathke. Further survived by sister-in-law Doris (the late Fritz), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at First Immanuel Lutheran Church,W67N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg, at 1:30 PM. A visitation will be held prior to the service, on Tuesday at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, Cedarburg from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Interment at Zur Ruhe Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Immanuel Guardian Angel Fund are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
for more information.