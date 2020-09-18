1/
Jodelle Kathleen Assmann-St.Onge
Cedarburg - Jodelle Kathleen Assmann - St.Onge of Cedarburg. Born on April 6, 1978, died on September 14, 2020 from a seven year courageous battle from Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is survived by her long time partner in life, Wade St. Onge; his son Travis St. Onge; their daughter Paige St. Onge; parents; George and Carol Mae Assmann; sister; Rita (Tim) Heyroth and children Nicholas, Benjamin, and Emily, sister; Michelle (Ron) Tagye; Leo and Doloris St. Onge, Julie (Duane) Wagner and their children, Karly and Brady, Craig (Marsha) St. Onge and their children Tori and Nicki.

There will be a private service of celebration to be held as the sun sets at one of her favorite beaches on Captiva Island.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a private donation in Paige St. Onge's name or a donation to the Aurora Cancer Center




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 18, 2020
Wade our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family, may the memories you shared carry you through the days to come. You always had a smile on your face even when it was below zero, don't loose that smile.
The Maddens
Acquaintance
