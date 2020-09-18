Jodelle Kathleen Assmann-St.Onge



Cedarburg - Jodelle Kathleen Assmann - St.Onge of Cedarburg. Born on April 6, 1978, died on September 14, 2020 from a seven year courageous battle from Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is survived by her long time partner in life, Wade St. Onge; his son Travis St. Onge; their daughter Paige St. Onge; parents; George and Carol Mae Assmann; sister; Rita (Tim) Heyroth and children Nicholas, Benjamin, and Emily, sister; Michelle (Ron) Tagye; Leo and Doloris St. Onge, Julie (Duane) Wagner and their children, Karly and Brady, Craig (Marsha) St. Onge and their children Tori and Nicki.



There will be a private service of celebration to be held as the sun sets at one of her favorite beaches on Captiva Island.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a private donation in Paige St. Onge's name or a donation to the Aurora Cancer Center









