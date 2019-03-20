Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Jodi L. Arndt

Jodi L. Arndt Notice
Arndt, Jodi L. (Nee Amrhein) Passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of the 39 years. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Makayla, Olivia, and Sophia. Dear daughter of Darlene and Gary Amrhein. Sister of Jennifer (Ross) Bartkowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 - 6:45 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
