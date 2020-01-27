|
|
Jodi L. Sobiecki-Stachowiak
Oak Creek - Passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 27, 2020 at the age of 47 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer . Beloved wife of William "Billiom" Stachowiak. Loving stepmother of Jennifer, Josh, Jodie (Andrew), Jamie, Jacob (Ashley), and Jason (Courtney). Grandmother of Lucas, Aaliyah, AJ, Paige, Jade, and Lincoln. Dear brother of Joe (Christine) Sobiecki and Jeff (Monie) Sobiecki. Cherished aunt of Noel and Christian Sobiecki. Preceded in death by her mother Janice Miller and her pets Fats and Hank. Further survived by her Auntie Carla, father-in-law Donald, many loved relatives, dear friends, and fur babies Jax and Molly.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-South Shore Chapel on Thursday, Janurary 30 starting at 4PM until time of service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020