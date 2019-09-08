|
Jodi M. (nee Orlando) Kleibel of Cedarburg, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at age 51. She was born December 4, 1967 in Silver Spring, Maryland to Frederick and Caryl Orlando.
Jodi married Christopher Kleibel on July 15, 1995. Jodi was a devoted kindergarten teacher to hundreds of children whose first school experience was in her classroom at McLane Elementary in West Bend, where she taught for 29 years. Though she had no children of her own, her home was always filled with her students' photos and drawings. After a liver transplant in 2004, Jodi expressed her renewed joy in life through volunteer work with the Wisconsin Organ Donor Network. Every day was a gift to Jodi.
Jodi is survived by her husband Christopher, her parents, sisters Jill Orlando Hart and Jamee Orlando LeMonds, and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held for all who knew and loved Jodi on Sunday, September 15, from 1-4 pm at The Watermark at Shully's, 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville 53092.
Jodi's expressed wish was for friends who would like to honor her legacy as an educator please bring a backpack filled with school supplies, which will then be donated to needy kindergarten children. Additionally, a scholarship in Jodi's name has been established for students of McLane Elementary School in West Bend. Donations may be made to: West Bend Columns Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 397, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095; memo line Jodi Kleibel Scholarship. Eernisse Funeral Home & Cremation Service , Cedarburg. 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019