|
|
Larson, Jody T. Age 48, of Lake Geneva, was reunited in heaven with his daughter Sydnie on February 25, 2019 while surrounded by his family. Jody had a big Soul and was able to make anyone smile with his witty sense of humor. He could shed light on any situation and had a gentle way of communicating with anyone. There was a calmness and peace that you would feel when you were in his presence. In all these ways and more he made our lives richer and fuller. In his passing we are filled with emptiness and pain, but Jody's life is still here with us. He lives on in our memories and our stories and in what we have become because of him. Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Wednesday, March 6 from 12:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow. See Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019