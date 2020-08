Joe Bobby Smith, Sr.Milwaukee - Age 87. Retired letter carrier and Beloved husband of Shirley T. Smith peacefully passed away on August 13, 2020. He is further survived by his children Karen(Scott) White and Chadwick Smith, grandchildren, Gabriel and Johnathan Green, great grandchildren, Marley and Mason Green and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue from 5 PM- 7PM.