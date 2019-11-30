|
Joe Hirschberg
Passed away November 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Harriet Hirschberg (nee Miller) and the late Ruth Hirschberg (nee Weiner). Cherished father of Bunny (Joel) Honigman, Aimee (Elie) Bachar, and the late Debbie (Ilya) Slutsker. Loving grandfather of Matt (Melissa) Honigman, Jamie (Jason) Klein, Jodie (Dan Fleischman) Honigman, Lee'at (Mike) Koertel, Dani (Jay) Pliskow, Mandy Slutsker and Ben (Jenna) Slutsker. Fond great-grandfather of Emily, Joshua, Teddy, Joey, Elijah, Ruthie, Dahlia, Elan, and Ezra. Dear brother of Yoel (the late Yona) Hirschberg, Ed (Faye) Hirschberg, and the late Sally Bazzell. Further survived by Harriet's children, Danny (Barbara) Esser, Susan (Gary) Greenberg, Karen (Steve) Esser, and Ronnie Esser.
Funeral services Monday, December 2 at 1:00 PM at Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N. Green Bay Ave, Glendale. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Milwaukee Jewish Day School or Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid appreciated.
The family wishes to express a very special thank you to Joe's caregiver Merlene Cruz and the Veterans Administration for the loving and compassionate care given throughout the years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019