Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Joe "Dutchie" Mikolajczak

Joe "Dutchie" Mikolajczak

Milwaukee - Found peace on September 17, 2019 at age 55. Lovingly survived by his wife Adine. Proud father of Donny. Beloved son of Carole and the late Donald. Cherished brother of Martha Kamrow (Patrick) Russell, and Christine (Ray) Kelly. Further survived by other family and many friends.

Joe served as an alderman for the city of Cudahy for nine years. In his free time, he participated in Civil and German war reenactments. He loved and taught history, enjoyed fishing, and cheered on the Packers. His passion for Milwaukee breweries prompted him to create historic brewery tours.

Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11am to the time of service at 2pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
