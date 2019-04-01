|
Castro, Joel Age 56 years, Born to Eternal life March 22, 2019. He was an Army veteran and loving son of Maria (late Joe) Zulaica. Loving brother of Milo, Maria (Manuel), Dalia (late Juan), Ray, Lena (John), Late Marshall (Jane), Annette (Felipe) and Joseph. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Joel's life will be held at the funeral home Saturday, April 6 from 12NOON until time of services at 3PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2019